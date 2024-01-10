Robert Pattinson starrer 'Mickey 17' delayed indefinitely; here's why

Robert Pattinson starrer 'Mickey 17' delayed indefinitely; here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:21 pm Jan 10, 202412:21 pm

'Mickey 17' is directed, written, and co-produced by 'Parasite' filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho

Robert Pattinson's highly anticipated space drama, Mickey 17, has hit a snag. Directed by the brilliant Bong Joon-Ho, who gave us the Oscar-winning Parasite, the film's release has been delayed indefinitely. Initially set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, it now seems to be off the 2024 schedule of releases for Warner Bros. While there is no information on when the title will be released in theaters, here's the reason that has caused an indefinite delay.

Why does this story matter?

Mickey 17 was first announced in January 2022. The film has been under work for two years now. Bong isn't only directing the movie but will also be writing it and co-producing it with Warner Bros. The title's production reportedly began in August 2022 at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in Hertfordshire, and concluded the same year in December.

Blame it on the Hollywood strike!

According to a report in Variety, the film has been stalled due to the Hollywood actors' and writers' strike which went on from May till November 2023. The upcoming movie requires more time to finish the production work which was halted due to the strikes that brought Hollywood to a standstill. Based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey7, the movie follows an employee on a mission to colonize an icy world for profit.

Meet the cast of 'Mickey 17'

Leading the pack in Mickey 17 is Pattinson alongside the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun (Minari), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance With Somebody), and Toni Collette (Hereditary). The first glimpse of the film shows Pattinson, seemingly unconscious, emerging from what looks like a cryogenic freezer in a vast, empty room. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the filmmaker's track record hints that Mickey 17 could be another gripping social thriller.

Warner Bros. might announce new release date soon

Although the film has been delayed indefinitely, according to reports, the makers of Mickey 17 will soon be announcing its release date. While the director has been given extra time to wrap up post-production, Warner Bros. is expected to soon drop a timeline. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has bumped up Legendary Entertainment's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from April 4 to the now-open March 29 slot, pitting it against Alice Rohrwacher's Cannes Competition entry La Chimera.