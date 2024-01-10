Adan Canto (42) dies of cancer; remembering actor's best roles

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Adan Canto (42) dies of cancer; remembering actor's best roles

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:28 am Jan 10, 202411:28 am

Adan Canto was last seen in Fox Entertainment's 'The Cleaning Lady'

Mexican actor Adan Canto passed away on Monday succumbing to appendiceal cancer, confirmed his publicist Jennifer Allen. Best known for titles like Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady, Canto died young at 42. Warner Bros. and Fox Entertainment issued a statement condoling his untimely death. Paying our tributes, we look back at some memorable works of Canto that he left behind.

2/5

'The Cleaning Lady'

Canto was last seen in the American crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady. Developed by Miranda Kwok, the series was first dropped in January 2022 on Fox. Based on an Argentinian television series titled La chica que limpia, it was renewed for a second season which premiered in September 2022. The third season is set to premiere on March 5.

3/5

'Designated Survivor'

David Guggenheim's political thriller series Designated Survivor premiered on ABC for the first two seasons. However, for its third and final season, the show premiered exclusively on Netflix. The series featured Kiefer Sutherland as Thomas Kirkman, Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman, and Canto as Aaron Shore, among others. After its premiere in June, Netflix reportedly canceled the show in July 2019.

4/5

'Narcos'

One of Netlfix's most loved crime drama series, Narcos, also featured Canto in its first season. He appeared as Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, a Colombian lawyer and politician. Co-created by Chris Brancato, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard, the series features Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal, and Damián Alcázar. The series is shot in Colombia and is based on drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

5/5

'X-Men: Days of Future Past'

Director Bryan Singer's X-Men: Days of Future Past is the fifth installment of the Marvel's X-Men film series. It's a sequel to 2011's X-Men: First Class. It is also a follow-up movie to 2013's The Wolverine. Featuring an ensemble cast including Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, among others, it starred Canto as the mutant Sunspot.