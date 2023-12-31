Two-time Oscar nominee Tom Wilkinson (75) dies: His illustrious career

Two-time Oscar nominee Tom Wilkinson (75) dies: His illustrious career

By Tanvi Gupta 11:01 am Dec 31, 2023

Prolific British actor Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Renowned British actor Tom Wilkinson, recognized for his work in films like The Full Monty and Shakespeare in Love, has died aged 75. Per BBC, his family confirmed his sudden death on Saturday (local time), mentioning that he was at home with his wife and family. Wilkinson's accolades include a BAFTA win for The Full Monty (1997), as well as two Oscar nods for Michael Clayton and In the Bedroom.

'Tom made every project better...made every actor better'

George Clooney, who co-starred with Wilkinson in Michael Clayton, has condoled Wilkinson's demise. He told Variety, "[Wilkonson] made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us." Robert Carlyle, Wilkinson's fellow actor in The Full Monty, called him a "real titan of an actor." British actor Phil Davis praised him as "powerful and delicate and hugely intelligent—one of the very best."

Wilkinson's early life and path to acting

Born in Leeds, England, Wilkinson spent parts of his childhood in Canada and then Cornwall. At the age of 18, however, he discovered his love for acting when asked to direct a play. He trained at the popular Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before transitioning to theater and television. Wilkinson's first significant screen role was in the 1986 mini-series First Among Equals, based on Jeffrey Archer's best-selling, eponymous novel, where he met his future wife, Diana Hardcastle.

Highlights: Wilkinson's career and acclaimed performances

Wilkinson demonstrated his versatility in various roles with an impressive resume of over 130 film and television appearances. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for portraying Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 mini-series John Adams and received an Emmy nomination for his role in The Kennedys (2011). Other memorable performances include American President Lyndon B Johnson in Selma, the villainous British ambassador in Rush Hour, and roles in Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol.

Glimpses of personal life and honors

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, actor Hardcastle, and their two daughters, Alice and Molly. Interestingly, the couple also played husband and wife in The Kennedys and the 2014 action film Good People. For his contribution to drama, Wilkinson was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Known for his down-to-earth nature and low profile, Wilkinson once said in an interview, "I like to go to Waitrose and not be recognized."