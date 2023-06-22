Entertainment

Primetime Emmy 2023 likely to get postponed amid writers' strike

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 01:37 pm 1 min read

Primetime Emmy 2023 likely to get postponed

The Primetime Emmy Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the world. It seems that the 2023 edition is in a bit of a skirmish amid the writers' strike. This year it marks the 75th edition of the award show and it is most likely to get postponed. As of now, the voting ends on Monday, June 26.

Key dates of the ceremony

The award ceremony's nominations will be announced on July 14. As per the current schedule, the ceremony will take place on September 18. If no resolution is reached in the protests by July or early August, it's likely to be postponed. Writers play a huge role in the production of the Emmy ceremony. The production is being managed by the Television Academy and Fox.

