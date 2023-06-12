Entertainment

Britney Spears's ex-husband, attorney rubbish misleading crystal meth story

June 12, 2023

Britney Spears's attorney has asked a publication to remove a fabricated article against her

Toxic and Circus singer Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline and her attorney Mathew Rosengart have lambasted the portal Daily Mail for carrying a misleading and "defamatory" story that stated that the singer-songwriter is on "crystal meth" and in an "extremely dangerous place." Rosengart has reportedly demanded an internal investigation "concerning the exploitation of using Spears's minor children" Sean (17) and Jayden (16).

Rosengart accused 'Daily Mail' of 'numerous fabrications'

In a legal letter, Rosengart said, "The Daily Mail, through [journalist] Daphne Barak, posted a story containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding crystal meth." "Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, (and) her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous," reported Page Six.

Spears's attorney wants the portal to take down article

Rosengart continued, "Britney's representatives were never contacted before the publication, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth." "Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today's standards of 'journalism' and the unfair scrutiny she has faced," he further added. He has asked Daily Mail to remove the article.

Federline, too, told the media that the claims aren't true

While confirming that the story is "fabricated," Federline told TMZ, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children." "Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is clickbait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today."

Spears didn't name the publication but dismissed the rumors

Last night, Spears posted a cryptic message on Instagram that said, "I've always felt like the news bullies me ... It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent. Hopefully, it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"

What claims did the original report make?

Daily Mail quoted Federline as saying, "Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose." "Britney's father, Jamie worries she will meet the same fate as English singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the tragically young age of 27," the report claimed.

