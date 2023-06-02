Entertainment

'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan's first R-rated film since 2002's 'Insomnia'

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has been rated 'R'

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic drama Oppenheimer has been in the buzz for a long time, and is heading toward a theatrical release on July 21, 2023. It will be clashing with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, another hugely anticipated cinematic venture. In recent news, it has been revealed that the drama is rated 'R,' making it the first R-rated film of Nolan's career since Insomnia (2002).

But first, what do R-rated films mean?

Per Jacksonville.com, "An R-rated motion picture, in the view of the board, contains some adult material. The film may include adult themes, adult activity, hard language, intense or persistent violence, sexually-oriented nudity, drug abuse or other elements so that parents are counseled to take this rating very seriously." In America, this categorization is determined by the Motion Picture Association film rating system.

Nolan has worked on these R-rated films, too

Prior to these, Nolan's first three films: Following (1998), Memento (2000), and Insomnia (2002) were all rated 'R.' Per Rotten Tomatoes, while Following was compartmentalized in this category due to "language and some violence," Memento had "strong language, drug content, violence"; Insomnia was labeled 'R' due to "language, some nudity, and some violence." Oppenheimer, thus, is Nolan's first R-rated film in two decades.

Did you know upcoming film is based on a book?

Notably, at about three hours long, the upcoming film will be Nolan's longest ever. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It will follow Oppenheimer, who famously led the US-led Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb during World War II. He will be portrayed by Nolan's frequent associate, Cillian Murphy.

Who's who: The ensemble cast of the ambitious drama

The star-studded film features Murphy in the titular role and Emily Blunt in the role of Oppenheimer's wife. Robert Downey Jr. will be seen portraying the role of Lewis Strauss, who served on the US Atomic Energy Commission, while Matt Damon will play Lieutenant General Leslie Groves—the man who directed the Manhattan Project. Other prominent members include Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, and Rami Malek.