Who is Lauren Sanchez, award-winning journalist and Jeff Bezos's fiancée

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 23, 2023, 12:42 pm 3 min read

Everything about broadcast journalist and Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez

The news of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos getting engaged to broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez recently made headlines, with reports from Page Six confirming the news. Their relationship first gained public attention in 2019 when it coincided with Bezos's announcement of his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. As the couple embarks on the next chapter, here's everything about the billionaire's fiancée.

Sanchez had a long career as a TV reporter

From 2011 to 2017, the Emmy Award-winning journalist served as a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA, showcasing her journalistic skills to captivate audiences. Additionally, the 53-year-old media personality also graced the screen as a special correspondent on Extra. Beyond her TV career, she also appeared in films including The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club, and Ted 2 showcasing her versatility.

When Sanchez's versatility extended beyond reporting

With a diverse repertoire of hosting and reporting, Sanchez has solidified her presence in the entertainment industry. But beyond this, she also ventured into the world of dance as the host of the popular competition show So You Think You Can Dance. After this, her passion for reporting led her to co-host The View, where she shared her perspectives and engaged in lively discussions.

Sanchez is a licensed helicopter pilot

Sanchez started flying planes in 2011 before going on to get her helicopter license in 2016. She also launched Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company, and even served as a consultant on director Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film Dunkirk. She was reportedly hired to capture stunning aerial shots for Blue Origin, the space exploration company owned by her partner, Bezos.

When Bezos sued Sanchez's brother

Sanchez always preferred to keep her personal life private, but some time ago, reports surfaced on a legal dispute involving her older brother Michael Sanchez and Bezos. The lawsuit unfolded when Bezos and a consultant of his alleged that Michael had leaked "graphic, nude photographs" of Bezos to the press. In his defense, Sanchez argued that he did not intend to leak salacious photos.

When did Sanchez meet Bezos for the first time?

The connection between Bezos and Sanchez dates back to 2016. At the time, Sanchez held the role of broadcast journalist for Fox's Good Morning LA. It was through Sanchez's ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell—with whom she divorced in April 2019, post her relationship with Bezos—that the two crossed paths. Interestingly, during that time, Whitesell was aware of the evolving romantic relationship between Bezos and Sanchez, reportedly.