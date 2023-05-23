Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

May 23, 2023

Ethereum is up 2.48% from last week

Bitcoin has risen by 2.58% over the last 24 hours to trade at $27,389.45. It is up by 0.98% from the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 3.05% from yesterday to trade at $1,857.96. It is up 2.48% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $530.93 billion and $223.51 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $314.49, a 2.77% increase from yesterday and 0.63% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 1.41% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 9.23% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.60%) and $0.077 (up 2.64%), respectively.

Solana is down by 4.49% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.92 (up 1.81%), $5.3556 (up 1.03%), $0.0000088 (up 2.96%), and $0.88 (up 3.97%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.49% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.01%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 2.57% whereas Polygon is 3.29% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Conflux, Render Token, Neo, Kava, and TRON. They are trading at $0.33 (up 19.07%), $2.63 (up 10.20%), $10.11 (up 10.02%), $1.11 (up 8.08%), and $0.077 (up 6.22%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Rocket Pool, Bitcoin SV, PAX Gold, and Dai. They are trading at $3.53 (down 0.87%), $48.80 (down 0.59%), $34.74 (down 0.54%), $1,977.50 (down 0.35%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.56 billion (up 44.49%) and $0.89 billion (up 10.32%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.42 billion which is up 10.59% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.87 (up 3.89%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), $27,358.77 (up 2.35%), $6.59 (up 2.11%), and $5.16 (up 1.24%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Conflux, The Sandbox, and Render Token are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.15 (up 1.95%), $3.48 (up 0.87%), $0.33 (up 19.23%), $0.55 (up 2.24%), and $2.63 (up 10.43%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 0.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.12 billion, which marks a 27.5% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.17 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.1 trillion three months ago.