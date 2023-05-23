Business

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez engaged? Sanchez's 20-carat diamond ring raises speculations

May 23, 2023

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly proposed marriage to girlfriend-journalist Lauren Sanchez on his mega yacht

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, a renowned broadcast journalist, are now engaged, an insider close to the couple revealed to Page Six. The couple graced the star-studded Cannes Film Festival while residing on Bezos's awe-inspiring $500M yacht. Speculations about their engagement had been circulating after Sanchez was reportedly spotted wearing a heart-shaped dazzling 20-carat diamond ring on her finger.

Why does this story matter?

As per reports, Bezos proposed to Sanchez on board his mega yacht.

To recall, the couple has reportedly been dating since 2019. They initially maintained a low profile until Bezos's divorce from his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, to whom he had been married for 25 years, was finalized in January 2019.

Bezos and Scott share four children—three sons and one adopted daughter—from their marriage.

Bezos proposed on yacht, Koru, which symbolizes new beginnings

The couple graced Cannes for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon. Amid their romantic vacation in the captivating landscapes of Cannes, Sanchez was seen sporting a ring on Bezos's yacht named Koru. It is noteworthy that the name "Koru" represents new beginnings, positive transformations, personal growth, and hope for the future—a concept that Bezos has previously alluded to on his Instagram account.

Over years, couple forged deep bond

Over the years, Bezos and Sanchez have forged a deep bond, fostering their connection through mutual commitments to various causes, including climate change. On Bezos's birthday in January, Sanchez penned a heartfelt message that read, "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for."

Bezos's divorce finalized with $38B settlement: Report

Meanwhile, in the divorce settlement, Bezos's ex-wife received a staggering $38B. This landmark settlement propelled Scott to emerge as the world's third-richest woman in 2019. She also secured 25% of the ex-couple's joint stock in Amazon, and Bezos retained voting control over Scott's approximately 20M shares. Scott, a novelist and philanthropist, made an awe-inspiring commitment to donate half of her wealth to charitable causes.

Look at Sanchez's past relationships

Prior to her relationship with Bezos, Sanchez was married to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Endeavor entertainment agency, with whom she shares two children—Ella and Evan. The journalist-turned-philanthropist filed for divorce from Whitesell in April 2019, three months after her affair with Bezos was revealed. Sanchez also has a 22-year-old son named Nikko from her previous marriage to former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.