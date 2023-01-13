Technology

Lenovo's Tab P11, with 5G support, launched in India

Lenovo's Tab P11, with 5G support, launched in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 13, 2023, 03:10 pm 2 min read

The Tab P11 5G measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 520g (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has introduced Tab P11 5G as its latest tablet in India. It starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB/128GB configuration. The device comes with 5G connectivity, an LCD panel with Dolby Vision, up to 1TB of expandable storage, JBL-tuned quad speakers, and a 7,700mAh battery. The tablet will be up for grabs via the brand's e-store and Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

Lenovo is working on strengthening its presence in India's tablet market for a while now considering the brand's popularity has declined.

The company is now left with just 0.14% of tablet market shares across India, while Samsung continues to dominate in terms of shipments.

It is to be seen if the mid-range Tab P11 5G will help Lenovo attract some buyers.

The tablet supports stylus input as well

The Tab P11 5G has a conventional design similar to other mid-range Lenovo tablets. It comes with symmetrical sides and IP52-rated dust and water resistance. The tablet offers support for a wireless keyboard and Precision Pen 2. It sports an 11-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of brightness, HDR, Dolby Vision certification, and 70% NTSC color gamut.

The tablet gets a 13MP rear camera

The Tab P11 5G is equipped with a 13MP (AF) single rear camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it offers an 8MP selfie camera, with a ToF sensor for face unlock. Both front and rear cameras offer 1080p recording at 30fps.

It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM

The Tab P11 5G is powered by an 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also gets 1TB of expandable storage. The device ships with Android 11. It houses a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Pricing and availability

The Tab P11 5G will soon be available via Lenovo's official e-store and Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The tablet goes against the Realme Pad X and Xiaomi Pad 5.