Bharat Matrimony partners with Truecaller to improve use safety

Matrimony.com, the parent company of Bharat Matrimony, one of India's leading matchmaking platforms, has partnered with Truecaller , a global communications platform. The collaboration aims to boost digital safety and provide a seamless engagement experience using Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions. The integration will ensure all calls from Bharat Matrimony are branded with verified identifiers like their logo, green verification badge, and a verified tick.

Enhanced features New features introduced for better communication The partnership will also bring features like Call Reason, which tells users why they're being called. This could be useful for new profile matches or important updates. Bharat Matrimony has also integrated Truecaller's Video Caller ID and Call Me Back feature to make communication more engaging and convenient for users.

Streamlined onboarding Streamlining the verification process during registration The partnership also aims to streamline the verification process during registration, reducing friction and making it easier for users to get started quickly. Saichithra Swaminathan, Chief Product Officer at Matrimony.com, said this integration with Truecaller improves the overall sign-up experience with added ease and clarity. "We are always looking for ways to build trust and deliver more convenience to our users," she added.

Shared goals A shared vision for secure digital experiences Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, said their mission is to empower businesses with a trusted communication infrastructure that enhances user confidence and drives meaningful engagement. "Our partnership ensures that every touchpoint is anchored in safety, credibility, and contextual clarity," he added. The collaboration highlights a shared vision between Bharat Matrimony and Truecaller to create secure digital experiences for millions of users navigating their personal journeys online.