JaeJae resigns from SBS but will keep hosting 'MMTG'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 04:34 pm 1 min read

JaeJae has resigned from SBS

JaeJae is one of the most prominent faces in the Korean YouTube circuit. She is known for hosting the popular SBS show MMTG. As per a new development, she has tendered her resignation as a producing director at SBS after a long tenure of eight years. MMTG released a short video where JaeJae is seen holding a resignation later.

Future of 'MMTG'

Reportedly, JaeJae is resigning from SBS but will keep hosting the show. The producing director of MMTG, Hong Min-ji spoke about the same and stated, "We are preparing an MMTG content that will delve into more details about her resignation and the future direction of MMTG. The full video will be released on May 29." She started her career as an intern in 2015.

