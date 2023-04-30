Entertainment

Highlights from Salman Khan's recent 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 30, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan appeared in the latest episode of Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Actor-producer Salman Khan has always endorsed a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to interviews, and he is a celebrity who unapologetically wears his heart on his sleeve. It is rare for Khan ever to mince his words, and this became even more apparent recently when he appeared on an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by journalist Rajat Sharma. Here are the key highlights.

Khan harbored desire to embrace fatherhood

Possibly for the first time in his career, Khan revealed that he wanted to be a father but couldn't because "Indian laws don't permit that." Reacting to the change in laws, he remarked, "I love kids...we'll see now." Notably, on several occasions, he was seen showering love on his nieces and nephews, and all his siblings (Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita) are parents now.

Collaboration with Karan Johar is possibly on the cards

Khan put long-standing speculations to rest and revealed that director-producer Karan Johar approached him with a film idea, and the movie will tentatively be released on Eid 2024. Last year, Johar announced that after his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, concludes, he will begin working on an action film. This movie may mark KJo-Khan's second collaboration after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Superstar also broke silence on endless death threats

Apart from his movies, the actor has also been in the news due to the multiple death threats he has received, mainly from the gang of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Breaking his silence on this matter, Khan told Sharma, "I am going everywhere with full security... Now there are so many Sheras [bodyguards] around me, so many guns are going around with me."

'Our judiciary is very capable': Khan on blackbuck case

Khan was accused of killing a blackbuck near Jodhpur in 1998, and the shadow of the case still looms large over his public image. Reacting to this, he said, "I don't know what this is. I seriously don't know. Our judiciary is very capable. It will decide. Our judges will decide. Whatever the decision will be, we will accept it. Bring it on."