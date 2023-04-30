Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates Alan Rickman, actor who aced villainous roles

Google Doodle celebrates Alan Rickman, actor who aced villainous roles

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 30, 2023, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Late English actor Alan Rickman is being remembered by Google Doodle for his performance in Broadway play 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses'

"If you judge the character, you can't play it," late English actor Alan Rickman, who left a lasting impression on cinema, once said. On Sunday, Google Doodle remembered Rickman for his iconic Broadway performance in Les Liaisons Dangereuses—which opened at the Music Box Theatre on April 30, 1987, and ran for 149 performances. Celebrating the prolific actor, we'll explore how he aced villainous roles.

But first, all about Rickman's performance in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses'

Rickman excelled in playing villainous roles—a statement that is undeniably true. His performance as a charming but manipulative aristocrat, Vicomte de Valmont, in Christopher Hampton's play Les Liaisons Dangereuses, was a major turning point in the late actor's illustrious 40-year-long career. The depth and dimension that he brought to this character made his performance one of the most memorable and celebrated of his career.

Hint of arrogance in Rickman's characters

Be it Hans Gruber in the 1988 action-thriller Die Hard or Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, Rickman always expertly managed to embody the characters with a hint of arrogance. For his iconic role of Gruber, he portrayed the character with a sense of menace and danger but also with a calm and cool demeanor that makes him all the way more compelling.

He doesn't need words to destroy anyone

Rickman's ability to balance verbal and non-verbal cues was best seen in his portrayal of Snape in the Harry Potter films. A simple line like, "Hello, Potter," can send shivers down one's spine. As Snape, he presented himself as a cold and menacing potion master who does not need words to showcase his contempt and purpose, only adding layers to his already impressive performance.

Cunning, sadistic, and everything in between

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) is best remembered for Rickman's epic take on the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham—the primary antagonist of the story. The film didn't excel overall, but even the most scathing critics praised Rickman for his performance as the Sheriff—who is sadistic and power-hungry. Maintaining his sly smile, Rickman managed to steal the show in his scenes with Kevin Costner.