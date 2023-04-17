Entertainment

'To: My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' wins global acclaim: Why's it controversial

Controversial documentary 'To: My Nineteen-Year-Old Self' was announced the best film at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday

The coming-of-age documentary To: My Nineteen-Year-Old Self by acclaimed director Mabel Cheung took home the best film award at the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday. Its win at Hong Kong's most prestigious award ceremony shocked everyone, as just two months ago it was being pulled from theaters following complaints of privacy infringement. Here's everything you need to know about this controversial documentary.

No clips were played at Sunday's ceremony

Following the controversy, highlights from the film were not played at Sunday's ceremony, even though clips from other nominees were. Previously, Cheung's documentary was screened at multiple film festivals including, the Hong Kong International Film Festival, Taiwan's Golden Horse Film Festival, and other film festivals in the Czech Republic and the UK. Hong Kong Film Critics Society crowned it the best movie of 2022.

What is the storyline of 'To: My Nineteen-Year-Old Self'?

Through the penetrating camera of Cheung, the movie recorded the transformation of six students of Ying Wa Girls' School. Following them since 2011, the documentary captured the trials and tribulations that occurred during the "most turbulent decade" in Hong Kong's history. The coming-of-age story gave an honest account of personal journeys of self-discovery. Notably, Cheung was a distinguished alumnus of Ying Wa Girls' School.

Know about Hong Kong's turbulent decade captured in the documentary

The documentary is set against the "most turbulent decade" in Hong Kong's history. This is in reference to the changing decade after 2010, which was characterized by exceptionally complex and contradictory changes at regional and global levels. The changes encompassed all the spheres, from pro-democracy parties retaining the power of veto over new laws in 2012 to economic changes in Hong Kong.

Why were the film's public screenings halted?

Just a few days after its public screenings on February 2, the award-winning documentary was pulled from the theaters following complaints from the subjects that played an integral part in the film. Apparently, one of the girls featured in the film opposed public screenings from the very beginning. Following this, Cheung issued an apology to her subjects, other students, the school, and her crew.

What exactly happened?

According to the individual who opposed screenings, the students who appeared in the documentary were intimated only in June 2021 that the film would be screened publicly. The girl was apparently worried about the "disclosure of her privacy." She claimed that all the girls had been asked to sign a consent form before the documentary was shown publicly—and that she never signed it.

Another girl said the makers weren't fully transparent with them

Cheung stated in a press conference that the girl's parents had signed the consent form before the shooting, which covered public screenings. Further, the director claimed that she had informed the girls that a film distributor was interested. Notably, another fellow subject mentioned that she signed the consent form after the crew told her "everyone else" had done it.