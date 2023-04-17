Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil's 'Dhoomam' first look poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 03:14 pm 1 min read

'Dhoomam' first look poster is out now

Fahadh Faasil is one such gem of Malayalam cinema who has broken the mold over the years. His upcoming film Dhoomam's first look poster was released by Hombale Films on Monday and it looks intense, promising a gripping tale. In the recent past, Faasil has been a part of several big-budget pan-India films, and his performances in them were loved by viewers nationwide.

Cast and more details about the film

The upcoming film is touted to be a thriller and is helmed by Pawan Kumar. The film also stars Aparna Balamurli and Roshan Mathew, among others. The tweet read, "There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look." Hombale Films have produced some stellar content in the recent past. Hence, fans will be bracing themselves for the project.

