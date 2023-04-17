Entertainment

Kanye West BBC documentary rights sold to many broadcasters

Kanye West BBC documentary rights sold to many broadcasters

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 12:30 pm 1 min read

Kanye West documentary rights have already been sold to many broadcasters across the world

American pop star Kanye West (Ye) has been in the news for some time- be it for his controversial opinions or his personal life. The rapper is also campaigning for the US 2024 Presidential elections. Earlier this year, BBC announced a documentary on West titled We Need to Talk About Kanye. Reports suggest that the producer has sold rights to several broadcasters globally.

More details about the upcoming documentary

Producer Jeremy Lee spoke to Variety and said that in Australia Foxtel has acquired the rights, NPO in Holland, TV4 in Sweden and Finland, TV2 in Denmark, VRT in Flemish Belgium, and NRK in Norway. Reportedly, it traces West's complex journey over the years. It is being headlined by BAFTA-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar. A podcast titled The Kanye Story has been commissioned, too.

Twitter Post