Entertainment

Jasmin Bhasin finally breaks silence on quitting Vikram Bhatt's film

Jasmin Bhasin finally breaks silence on quitting Vikram Bhatt's film

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 25, 2023, 10:53 pm 2 min read

Why was Jasmin Bhasin unable to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's production? Actor reveals

Jasmin Bhasin is an extremely popular name in the entertainment industry. From her impactful acting in Dil Se Dil Tak to her profound presence on Bigg Boss 14, she reigns over millions. It was reported some time ago that she would make her Bollywood debut with a Vikram Bhatt production, but the deal fell apart. Now, Bhasin has broken her silence on the matter.

Why does this story matter?

Model-actor Bhasin's most popular projects include Tashan-e-Ishq, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Her debut Punjabi film, Honeymoon, opposite singer-actor Gippy Grewal, was released in 2022.

Her popularity also stems from her music videos, such as Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Iss Baarish Mein.

Bhasin has 7.9M Instagram followers, and fans were excited after reports of her Bollywood debut.

She wishes to explore all genres before any commitment

Bhasin told The Times of India, "I am new to the [film] industry, and it's just the beginning of my career. I have done only one film (Honeymoon). I would like to explore all the genres before committing to one project." The said film, which Bhasin had to leave, was penned by Mahesh Bhatt and was supposed to be directed by Vikram's associate.

Bhasin had no dates, ultimately said no

On the aforementioned film, Bhasin added, "We were supposed to shoot that film when I was doing Honeymoon...hence it got postponed." "Eventually, we reached a stage where I didn't have the dates...the movie was supposed to [start]. I just felt it was a sign from the universe that because it kept getting pushed so much for some reason, I should take a step back."

Bhasin eventually apologized to Vikram

Bhasin further explained that Vikram understood her predicament well. She said, "I humbly apologized to Vikram sir, and he was, of course, very sweet. Mutually, we decided that if it is not working out, and since it's already been two years, we should let go of it." "Unfortunately, I'm not doing that film, but I'll always be thankful to Vikram sir for the opportunity."