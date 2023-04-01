India

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut on Lawrence Bishnoi's 'hit list'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 01, 2023, 05:59 pm 3 min read

Is Shiv Sena (Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut also gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's hit list? Well, the latest developments do suggest so. According to reports, Raut has filed a police complaint after he allegedly received a death threat from the Bishnoi gang, following which the Pune Police arrested and handed over a suspect to the Mumbai Police, which is reportedly interrogating him.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Raut allegedly received a death threat in which he was labeled anti-Hindu and warned to be killed like singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The development comes days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan reportedly got a similar threat from Bishnoi's gang, after which his security was beefed up.

An accused, Dhakad Ram of Rajasthan, was later arrested and handed over to the Mumbai Police.

What did the threatening message say?

As per India Today, the threat message to Raut reads, "Tu Delhi me mil, tujhe AK-47 se uda dunga. Tera bhi Moose Wala ho jayega (Meet me in Delhi, and you will be shot with AK-47. You will meet the same fate as Moose Wala)." "Salman aur tu fix," it further stated, while claiming that both Raut and actor Khan would be killed.

Raut accused MHA of inaction in similar case last year

Soon after receiving the death threat, Raut accused the central government of inaction in a similar threat case last year. "When we inform the Home Ministry about this, they call it a stunt," he said. To recall, the Rajya Sabha MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Patra Chawl land scam case last year and allegedly received threats at the time.

Shiv Sena (UBT) asked government to take threats seriously

According to IANS, Raut notified Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and an investigation is ongoing. He also wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis about the risk to his life. The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, alleged on Saturday the state government had removed Raut's protection and urged that the threats be taken seriously.

What do we know about Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

A member of Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala, who was shot dead in May last year in Punjab's Mansa district after his security cover was reduced. Previously, Khan reportedly got a threat call from the Bishnoi gang, claiming he would "end up like Moose Wala." Alsom Bishnoi said his community was angered by the actor's 1998 blackbuck killing case.