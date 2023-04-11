Entertainment

Billboard Hot 100: Jimin grabs highest-rank for second consecutive frame

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 11, 2023, 06:04 pm 3 min read

BTS's Jimin secured top position on Billboard Hot 100 for second consecutive frame

To say that BTS's Jimin took the music world by storm with his solo debut album FACE would be an understatement! Released on March 24, the EP made major international waves, winning him top positions in the coveted Billboard chart week after week. Jimin maintained his streak of No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again for the second consecutive frame.

Why does this story matter?

K-pop artist Jimin's solo effort FACE was praised all over the world!

So much so that FACE raked in first-week sales of over 1.4M copies, according to the Hanteo chart (tracker of music sales in South Korea).

Moreover, the singer-rapper scripted history by becoming the first-ever solo musician from Korea to hit more than a million sales in just a matter of 24 hours.

Jimin ruled the Digital Song Sales chart yet again

The K-pop artist didn't climb to the No. 1 position, instead, he continued to maintain his streak in the same position with his single Like Crazy. As per Luminate, the track sold over 14,800 copies in its second week of availability—a number which is far lower than in its debut week, but still was enough to keep him at the No. 1 position.

'Like Crazy' opened atop the chart with 2L copies sold

Jimin made history as the first South Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Notably, Jimin beat out Miley Cyrus (Flower), Moregen Wallen (Last Night), and SZA (Kill Bill) to reach the top of the coveted music chart. Like Crazy opened atop the chart with more than 2L copies sold, and the song drew over 10M streams in its first week.

Jimin's EP 'FACE' landed at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Last week, Jimin secured the No. 2 position on the coveted Billboard 200 music chart globally. With this achievement, he scripted history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to grab such a high rank on the most reputed chart globally. The position that he secured was mainly driven by album sales, which accounted for a jaw-dropping over 1.6M copies sold in its first week.

Jimin drove music label HYBE to lead music stocks

After the massive success of Like Crazy, BTS's music label HYBE's shares spiked 14.9% last week. The shares spiked by 7.5% on Thursday after Jimin secured the highest position on the Billboard Music chart in US. The company's shares rose by a whopping 5.9% on Friday, closing at 2,17,000 won ($164.85). The success of the album has become quite significant to HYBE.

