'IB71' review: Vidyut Jammwal's film has flaws but also merits

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 12, 2023

Vidyut Jammwal has led 'IB71' as an actor and also a producer

Vidyut Jammwal has stepped out of his action-hero identity but not entirely. His latest release, IB71, is an espionage thriller that is said to be inspired by true events. With a backdrop of the Indo-Pak 1971 war, the film runs high on patriotism. Even though it may appear a bit confusing in the first half, this bumpy flight manages to land safely.

A tale of India's unsung heroes

After being defeated by India in two Kashmir wars, Pakistan plots another attack but this time with China and from the Eastern front. The Indian spies in East Pakistan get an important lead, giving India only 10 days to stop the attack. And there comes Dev (Jammwal), India's secret agent who gets on a mission with other spies to defeat Pakistan's nefarious plans.

Jammwal manages to break his 'action hero' image

With Jammwal leading it, you may expect IB71 to have a lot of action. But in a pleasant surprise, it's a film that shows the acting prowess of Jammwal as an Indian spy. Does he succeed at showing his acting capability? Yes, he truly does. However, he hasn't entirely left his action element as some action scenes have still made it to the screen.

Unfair treatment of veteran actors

IB71 also stars Anupam Kher as Dev's boss, and Dalip Tahil as Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. With these two veterans, you'd expect some good scenes. Unfortunately, there aren't any. These two powerhouses of acting have been limited to a few scenes and lines. While Kher still has some presence (restricted to his office), Tahil simply comes for a scene and disappears.

The film picks up pace after the interval

It starts off in East Pakistan with Dev on a mission to save another Indian spy while getting some crucial information against Pakistan. After these initial gripping scenes, IB71 falls flat. Director Sankalp Reddy and his team of writers failed to keep the film's first half intriguing. In fact, it's slow-paced, until Dev begins to execute his plan—purposely get a plane hijacked.

Watch it for its patriotic flavor and decent performances

Vishal Jethwa as a brainwashed Kashmiri youth isn't as impressive as he was in Salaam Venky. What worked for me is that it's based on our Indian heroes (spies) who are part of a war without going to the battlefield. Jammwal's performance, tight editing, and no unnecessary drama or songs are worthy, too. Therefore, it gets 2.5 stars out of 5 from us.