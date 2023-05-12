Entertainment

Theme, venue, guestlist: Everything to know about Parineeti-Raghav's engagement

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 12, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement cerenomy will reportedly be held in New Delhi on Saturday (May 13)

After being spotted together in public several times in the past few months, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are ready to put a ring on it. Per reports, the rumored couple will be exchanging rings at a ceremony on Saturday (May 13). Continue reading to know every detail regarding their engagement ceremony.

Ceremony to take place in Delhi

Chopra's residence was decked up in lights on Wednesday evening. But her engagement isn't happening in Mumbai. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the engagement ceremony will take place in the national capital at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. It will reportedly be held on Saturday evening with close friends and families of the couple joining them in their celebrations.

A Punjabi ceremony with shades of pastel

The couple belongs to Punjabi families, and therefore their ceremony will be as per their customs and traditions. The big fat engagement will have all the elements in place such as music, dance, and fun. Shades of pastels have been chosen as the theme for the outfits, reportedly. The bride and groom-to-be will be decked in pastels, and so will the guests.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to attend the ceremony: Report

Quoting a source, HT's report further claimed that Chopra's actor-sister, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be arriving in Delhi on Saturday morning. However, while her husband-singer Nick Jonas will not be attending it, it isn't clear if the Citadel actor will arrive with her daughter Malti Marie or not. Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra is also on the list, who has designed Chopra's engagement outfit.

When are the two getting married?

Chopra and Chadha have not yet officially confirmed their relationship. But as per reports, after their engagement on Saturday, the couple will have a courtship period till October this year. Per HT's report, the source further claimed that the two are focused on their engagement at the moment, adding that they haven't decided on the wedding date yet.