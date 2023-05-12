Entertainment

IU's agency releases statement amid plagiarism accusation; condemning malicious intent

IU's agency releases statement amid plagiarism accusation

K-pop stars are always under scrutiny for their actions. With huge stardom comes huge responsibility and now IU has faced plagiarism accusations. Her agency EDAM Entertainment released a statement against the same and emphasized that they will be resorting to taking strong action against the false and malicious claims. Fans have been taken aback by these wild accusations.

EDAM Entertainment's statement regarding the same

The agency shared a statement that read, "The third party who has nothing to do with copyright forcibly accusing IU even in a situation where some of the songwriters have said that it is not plagiarism is only doing so to damage the image of the artist." They also stated that they will "hold the accusers who made indiscriminate accusations accountable."

