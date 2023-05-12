Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' goes houseful in Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' goes houseful in Bangladesh

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 01:54 pm 1 min read

'Pathaan' goes houseful in Bangladesh

Superstardom should be renamed as Shah Rukh Khan! The Badshah of Bollywood has no calm and is breaking records left and right. His recently released spy thriller Pathaan raked in more than Rs. 1,000 crore. Now, the film was released in Bangladesh and is witnessing houseful shows. Reportedly, the first two days are already sold out and fans are loving it.

200 shows in Bangladesh every day

The Siddharth Anand directorial is also the first Hindi film in eight years to be released in Bangladesh. Pathaan has been released in 48 theaters with 200 shows per day. With Bangladesh loosening its cinema laws, 10 films per year will be imported and this will be beneficial for Indian cinema as the actors enjoy a huge fan following in the country.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe and it has been bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo. The film's music has been helmed by Vishal-Shekhar and all of them topped the charts ever since its release.