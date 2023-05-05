Entertainment

When to watch SSR's 'MS Dhoni' on big screens again

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 01:40 pm 1 min read

'MS Dhoni' biopic is getting re-released in theaters this month

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is one of the best sports biopics ever made in Bollywood. Apart from raking in huge numbers, Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the ex-Indian captain was heavily lauded by fans. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fandom is huge and the makers are re-releasing the film again in theaters on May 12. The film will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Cast and crew of the film

Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win three ICC trophies—T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013. The cast includes Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. The film is helmed by the adept Neeraj Pandey. Fans will be eager to watch their beloved Thala Dhoni on celluloid again!

