Entertainment

Ahead of 'Singham 3,' revisiting Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' franchise

Ahead of 'Singham 3,' revisiting Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' franchise

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 23, 2023, 02:48 pm 2 min read

'Singham Again' is heading toward a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024

Rohit Shetty has a rare distinction embellishing his name—barring Cirkus, he has seen success in almost all his movies and is celebrated for understanding the pulse of the mass audience. This also translates well at the box office, and his films have all the markings of a sure-shot hit. He's currently busy with Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. Let's revisit the Singham franchise.

'Singham Again' will release on Independence Day next year

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham franchise and is led by Devgn. Deepika Padukone is the new entrant to the franchise and will be the first female cop in Shetty's popular and ever-expanding Cop Universe. It will be a spiritual sequel to Singham Returns (2014) and is heading toward a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024—a crucial holiday slot.

Plot appeals viewers as protagonist fights against corruption, injustice

Singham (2011), a remake of its namesake Tamil film led by superstar Suriya, laid the foundation of the Cop Universe. The film birthed the iconic dialogue Aata Majhi Satakli, which soon turned into a nationwide frenzy, and mimicry artists still regularly perform this line. Both Singham and Singham Returns (2014) followed Bajirao Singha's relentless fight against injustice, and Singham Again will likely be the same.

What's Rohit Shetty film sans any action?

Apart from its core plot that is centered around the fight against injustice and corruption, another reason why the Singham franchise clicks so well with the audience is because of its over-the-top action sequences. Shetty has never shied away from expressing his love for automobiles, and he loves to fly them off into the air, which greatly amps up the tension and intensity onscreen.

Movies packed with elements of 'masala' entertainers

Shetty has often spoken about the distinction between "mass" and "class" audiences and has always been sure about the set of viewers he is catering to, the audience that is looking for less logic and more entertainment. Thus, he packages his movies in a way that they have all massy elements, such as a strong emotional core, family values, and messages on social/religious harmony.