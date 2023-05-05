Entertainment

Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta might star in 'Welcome 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 01:38 pm 1 min read

Nandini Gupta might star in 'Welcome 3'

The Welcome franchise is one of the most followed comic franchises in India. The first installment is the source of some OG memes, whereas the second installment was moderately decent. As the makers are gearing up for Welcome 3, a new development suggests that Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta is set to play one of the female protagonists in the film.

Makers are keen to sign Gupta

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed, "The Welcome series is a big franchise and the makers have a pivotal role for Nandini Gupta in part three." Currently, Firoz Nadiadwala and the team are focusing on the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. After many postponements, the cult classic trio of Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar is back.

