SRK's 'Pathaan' is finally getting Bangladesh release

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 12:45 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is making the headlines even after four months of its release. The money spinner of Bollywood shattered many records and is still winning hearts. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to be released in Bangladesh on May 12. Earlier, it was touted to premiere in February but got delayed. Khan's stardom is worldwide and fans will be eager for it.

A Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after eight years

Ever since Bangladesh was formed, the country banned Bollywood films to encourage its own film industry. However, the ban was lifted, leading to protests. In 2015, Salman Khan's Wanted was released for a week and then it was taken down due to protests. Now, the film associations have come to an agreement to release 10 Hindi films a year in Bangladesh.

More about 'Pathaan'

Pathaan is currently the second-highest Hindi-language film grosser after Aamir Khan's Dangal. China is another massive market for Hindi films and the action flick will have a chance to mint money there. Pathaan marks the fourth film of YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As of now, Pathaan has raked in $130M globally.