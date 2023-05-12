Entertainment

OTT: Robert Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 01:40 pm 1 min read

'Triangle of Sadness' is streaming now on OTT

Ruben Ostlund is one of the most adept directors on the global stage and his recent directorial Triangle of Sadness was well received at the film festival circuit. The satirical black comedy is now streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The film has been critically acclaimed and nominated for three Academy Awards 2023—Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Accolades won so far and other details

The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and won the Palme d'Or. The story revolves around a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with wealthy guests. The film is layered and divided into three parts. The cast includes Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben, Vicki Berlin, and Henrik Dorsin, among others. The film is shot by Fredrik Wenzel.

