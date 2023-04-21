Entertainment

'KKBKKJ' OTT details: Here's when to watch Salman Khan starrer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 21, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was released in the theaters on Friday (April 21)

After a gap of four long years, all the fans of Salman Khan were finally happy when Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) was released on Friday. It is Bhai's first theatrical Eid release since 2019's Bharat. The film is out in cinema halls but if you are waiting for its OTT release, then here are the details for it.

Why does this story matter?

For decades, Khan has followed the tradition of releasing films on the occasion of Eid. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition came to a halt after Bharat which starred him and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Khan is once again back with his Eid releases with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan being the biggest opener for Eid 2023.

When and where to watch it on OTT

Although KKBKKJ is the first theatrical release of Khan in 2023, he was last seen playing an important cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Meanwhile, his latest release will reportedly be released on the OTT platform ZEE5. As per reports, the film will be available on OTT sometime in the middle of May. Official dates haven't been announced yet.

About 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Khan's latest film is directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji. It stars actor Pooja Hegde opposite Khan as the female protagonist. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. Also seen in important roles are Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Jasssie Gil, Siddharth Nigam, and others. Boxer-politician Vijender Singh has played the antagonist in the Khan-led film.

'A lowbrow entertainment'

KKBKKJ seems to have failed miserably with the critics. The film has received negative comments for its storyline and more. NewsBytes's Isha Sharma has given half a star for the Samji directorial. She writes that the film is cringefest which kills sanity. From being a lengthy watch to having a choppy screenplay, nothing is appealing about this movie. Read our review.