Entertainment

Everything to know about 'Dr. Romantic' S03

Everything to know about 'Dr. Romantic' S03

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 21, 2023, 03:46 pm 2 min read

K-drama Dr. Romantic is soon returning with its third season. The first teaser of the series was dropped recently by the makers. The glimpse into the third season has piqued everyone's interest, already. Starring Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop in the lead, here is everything you should know about the series before the third installment is out to enamor you.

The journey of saving lives begins again

Actor Han, who played the lead character of Dr. Kim in the series, is seen talking about his character in the teaser. He says how some people may perceive him as reckless while others may think of him as dangerous. The teaser then shows a glimpse of Ahn's Seo Woo-jin who is trying to save the life of the patient.

A medical drama with a touch of romance

The TV series is a medical drama but contrary to its title, it does not delve deep into romance. The series revolves around the lives of medical students and their efforts to save patients. Dr. Romantic first aired in 2016 receiving a good response from the audience. But the second season proved to be more of a success.

When and where to watch it

Dr. Kim and his team's story is slated to start again. The Korean series will premiere on April 28 at 10:00pm (Korean Standard Time). It will be available to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in India. It is one of the most awaited shows in April. Per reports, Yoo Yeon-seok might be seen in a cameo.

Meet the team of 'Dr. Romantic 3'

All three seasons of the series have been directed by different directors. While season one was helmed by Yoo In-shik and Park Soo-jin, the second and third seasons are the works of Lee Gil-bok and Kang Bo-seung, respectively. The upcoming series also features Lee Sung-kyung, So Ju-yeon, Kim Min-jae, Im Won-hee, Jin Kyung, Byun Woo-min, and Jung Ji-ahn.