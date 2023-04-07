Entertainment

Everything about Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers': Story, OTT, cast details

Apr 07, 2023

Know all about 'Corona Papers'

Priyadarshan is a veteran filmmaker who has awed viewers with his work over the years. The filmmaker's recently released project titled Corona Papers has received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The director is known for his iconic comedy films and his recent thrillers are also being received well. The OTT details of Corona Papers are also out.

OTT release, cast and crew of the film

As per OTT Play, the Malayalam film's OTT rights have been bought by Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, the film will mark its OTT premiere one month after its release. Reportedly, the director had this plot in his mind for over eight years. The cast includes Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, and Siddique in pivotal roles. The script is penned by Priyadarshan.

Story of the film

The gripping cop and thief thriller revolves around a rookie police officer whose gun gets stolen on a bus. As the police force investigates the matter, the gun is used in a bank robbery leading to the death of an employee. The story is inspired by Akira Kurosawa's Stray Dog. The project is bankrolled by Four Frames Pictures.