Allu Arjun in talks with Aditya Dhar for 'Ashwatthama': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 12, 2023, 01:33 pm 1 min read

Allu Arjun might star in 'Ashwatthama'

The Icon Star Allu Arjun is all about persona, swag, and extravagance. The actor has a humongous fan following pan-India, especially after Pushpa: The Rise. Reports are rife that the actor is in talks with Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios regarding the director's dream project, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film has gone through a lot of changes over the years, especially in the casting.

Excitement is full-on regarding the development

As per Pinkvilla, Arjun is in talks with the director and studios and has expressed his initial interest in the script. A source close to the development said, "Jio Studios is flexing it's muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results." Arjun is currently filming Pushpa: The Rule and has Trivikram in his kitty.

