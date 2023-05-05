Entertainment

PM Modi praises 'The Kerala Story,' calls out INC

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 04:41 pm 1 min read

PM Modi has praised 'The Kerala Story'

Cinema has been a tool to influence the masses and it has often been used by several political parties. Be it the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic around the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or The Kashmir Files. Recently, PM Modi addressed a rally in election-bound Karnataka and indirectly praised Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story which was released on Friday. Here's what he said.

Modi's views on the film

Modi said that the film is based on "terror conspiracy" and shows the "ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design." He added, "Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank." The Adah Sharma starrer is currently running in theaters and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

