Arvind Kejriwal slams ED, CBI; claims liquor scam never happened

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 15, 2023, 04:36 pm 3 min read

Delhi liquor policy scam never happened, claims Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that no liquor policy scam happened in the national capital while slamming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to the AAP chief, the central probe agencies lied in their court affidavit, and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was falsely charged in the case.

Why does this story matter?

These claims by Kejriwal come a day after the CBI summoned the Delhi CM in connection with the case over the alleged scam concerning the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Kejriwal was instructed to appear at the agency headquarters on Sunday as a witness in the case.

While the CBI﻿ is probing the corruption angle, the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of it.

Will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials: Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, the AAP﻿ leader also alleged the CBI and ED misled the courts and lied under oath to frame Sisodia in the case. Furthermore, Kejriwal claimed that appropriate cases would be filed against the two probe agencies. "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," he tweeted.

Twitter post by Kejriwal

Kejriwal claims ED tortured Sameer Mahendru, Arun Pillai

During a press conference on Saturday, Kejriwal stated the agencies were "catching hold of someone or the other every day and are being threatened, tortured mentally and physically," and forcing them to name Delhi ministers in the case. He alleged the accused Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai were "tortured" to take names. "I want to ask the prime minister, what is happening?" he asked.

Where is this 100 crore? asks Kejriwal

On the ED's statements that the AAP received Rs. 100 crore in kickbacks from the liquor policy, Kejriwal asked, "Where is this Rs. 100 crore?" Denying the ED's charges that kickback money was used for poll campaigning in Goa, he added, "They have raided every vendor which we employed. They took the statement of every vendor and haven't been able to find anything yet."

Kejriwal attacks Narendra Modi over Jain, Sisodia's arrests

Kejriwal also slammed PM Narendra Modi and stated that corruption was never an issue for the latter, who is corrupt. The CM also added that "no party has been targeted like this in 75 years as much as the AAP has been." Referring to Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's arrests, Kejriwal said, "They arrested my number 2, my number 3. Now they're coming for me."

Full video of Kejriwal's press conference

Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17

Meanwhile, on April 3, a Delhi court extended Sisodia's judicial custody in the CBI's case over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam until Monday. The agency also informed the court that the probe into the corruption case involving the "scam" was at a crucial point. The AAP leader was apprehended on February 26 by the CBI and is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail﻿.