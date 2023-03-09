Delhi

Delhi Liquor Policy case: ED interrogates Sisodia, defers Kavitha's questioning

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 09, 2023, 06:11 pm 2 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for the second time in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22. Meanwhile, the ED accepted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha's request to appear for questioning in the case on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Probe agencies claim Sisodia was instrumental in developing the liquor policy, under which the AAP government waived the license fee for a purported "South Group" in exchange for Rs. 100 crore in kickback. The funds were allegedly used in election campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

Sisodia under scanner for destruction of evidence, increasing profit margin

Officials, requesting anonymity, said that Sisodia is being questioned about several aspects of the case, with a focus on the "larger conspiracy and money trail." These include evidence destruction based on allegations that he frequently changed phones, increasing the profit margin for wholesale liquor traders from 5% to 12%, and his aide Vijay Nair allegedly receiving kickbacks on behalf of AAP leaders.

ED grilled Sisodia for 5 hours on Tuesday

The interrogation is likely to continue on Friday. The ED first questioned Sisodia on Tuesday for five hours. It was previously reported that the ED could use Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case. Notably, the act empowers it to arrest suspects. This could lead to a series of arrests for Sisodia, reducing his chances of being released.

Intimidation tactics against BRS: Kavitha on probe

The ED had also asked Kavitha to appear for questioning on Thursday. She arrived in Delhi on Thursday but requested the ED defer her questioning until Saturday, which reportedly was accepted. Concerning the summons, she previously stated that "these tactics of intimidation" against CM KCR, and against the entire BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Party will not deter them.

Kavitha likely to be confronted with Pillai's arrest

The ED is likely to confront her with recently-arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, whom the agency claims is a "benami" or the indirect property buyer for Kavitha. The agency also claims that he represented Kavitha in the alleged southern liquor cartel.