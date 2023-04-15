India

Hong Kong-bound cargo flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Hong Kong-bound cargo flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 04:03 pm 1 min read

The decision was taken after cracks were found in the plane's windshield mid-air (Representational image)

A Saudi Arabian Airlines cargo flight transporting goods from Jeddah to Hong Kong's Guangzhou reportedly made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday. The decision was taken after cracks were found in the plane's windshield mid-air, as per reports. Notably, a full emergency was declared shortly after 11:35am at the airport, while the plane landed safely at around 12:02pm.

Plane was flying over Bay of Bengal

According to India Today, the aircraft had four crew members onboard. The incident came to the fore when the plane was flying over the Bay of Bengal, following which the pilot sought permission to land it in Kolkata. Earlier this month, a full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport, too, after a Dubai-bound FedEx flight was hit by a bird soon after take-off.