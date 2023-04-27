Entertainment

'Sadak 2' actor Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah prison

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 27, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

Actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested in Sharjah, UAE on April 17 (Picture Credit: Instagram/ @chrisannpereira)

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in connection with a drug-smuggling case in Sharjah, has been released from jail, confirmed her brother. Earlier this month, Pereira was arrested after drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying. Her family alleged that the actor was wrongly framed. The actor was last seen in Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Why does this story matter?

Pereira was arrested on April 17. Since then she was in jail until reports of her release appeared on Thursday.

The actor was allegedly framed by one Anthony Paul through his associate Rajesh Bhobhate, who asked her to go for an audition. Pereira was asked to carry the trophy, which was stuffed with marijuana, with her as part of the audition.

Actor video called family upon release

The news of her release was confirmed by her brother, Kevin Pereira, said news agency ANI in a tweet on Thursday. Her brother also shared a video on his social media that showed the 27-year-old actor talking to her mother on a video call. "Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours," her brother wrote in the caption.

Pereira's mother jumped in joy after her release

Mumbai court sent accused Paul to police custody

The Mumbai Police recently arrested Paul and Bhobhate in the case. They are accused of framing five people as drug mules, including Periera. On Tuesday, a metropolitan magistrate court sent the two to police custody till May 2. Per police, Paul was the mastermind behind it who wanted to seek revenge on Pereira. Meanwhile, police are investigating if Paul is involved in drug peddling.

Who is Paul and why was he seeking revenge?

Per reports, Paul's sister resides in the same apartment as Pereira's family. Once during the COVID-19 lockdown, Pereira's mother's pet dog had barked at Paul and tried to bite him. Triggered by it, Paul tried to beat the dog with a chair. Pereira's mother didn't like it and insulted Paul in front of others. Since then, Paul, a bakery owner, wanted to take revenge.