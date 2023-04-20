Entertainment

Liked 'TJMM'? Watch these similar titles on OTT

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 20, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

If you liked watching 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' then here are other films similar to it

Bollywood's dry spell for a successful romantic-comedy film ended with the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer hit cinema halls on March 8, becoming the second box office hit of 2023. If you loved watching Mickey and Tinni's love story, then here are five more films to watch that show the complexities of modern-day relationships.

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

A Bollywood rom-com list can never be complete without the mention of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, this film showed how Bunny (Ranbir) chooses his dreams and passion over love while Naina (Deepika Padukone) is quite the opposite. But years later when Bunny returns, it's time for him to choose love over career. Watch it on Netflix.

'Cocktail'

Filmmaker Homi Adjania's 2012 film Cocktail beautifully captured modern dating scenes. Veronica befriends Meera at a washroom and offers her a place to stay. Meanwhile, Veronica also asks her boyfriend Gautam to stay with her. The story takes a turn when Gautam falls for Meera, paving a way for a love triangle. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

'Luka Chuppi'

Based on live-in relationships in India, Luka Chuppi is about a couple who decide to stay together before getting hitched. This Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-led film is about a small-town couple who wants to stay in a live-in relationship to see if they are suitable for marriage. However, things go for a toss when their families assume they've eloped. Watch it on Netflix.

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Helmed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a film about love and heartbreak. It's also a film about friendship and one-sided love. The story revolves around two youngsters who meet at a nightclub and develop a strong bond. The plot develops further when Ayan (Kapoor) expresses his feeling to Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Love Aaj Kal'

Starring Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal is one of the nicest films in the rom-com genre. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it's about Jai (Khan) and Meera (Padukone), a modern-day couple who, after their break up, decide to remain friends. They move on in their respective lives only to figure out that they have never really moved on from each other.