Entertainment

Unravel air crash mysteries with these 5 movies, docuseries

Unravel air crash mysteries with these 5 movies, docuseries

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 06, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Five titles based on real-life air incidents that one can watch on OTT

Plane crashes and accidents are some of the biggest mysteries that often remain resolved. Several real-life accidents, whether it's a crash, a risky landing, or a sudden disappearance of an aircraft have shaken people globally in the past. These have also led to the creation of nail-biting movies and docuseries. Here are five such titles you should not miss.

'MH370: The Plane That Disappeared'

Remember the horrific incident when a Malaysian Airlines plane, MH370, went off the radar with 239 people on board? Well, the mystery around its sudden disappearance remains unresolved, even though a global investigation was set up to find the Boeing 777. Watch Netflix's docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared which follows the accounts of the kins and some investigators to know its story.

'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing'

An American documentary film by Rory Kennedy, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing looks into the air crashes of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610, both involving Boeing 737 Max. These crashes took place within a short span of time, and the documentary shows archive footage as well as interviews with relevant people. You can watch it on Netflix.

'Sully: Miracle on the Hudson'

Starring Tom Hanks in the lead, Sully: Miracle on the Hudson is a biographical drama released in the year 2016. It is based on the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 which had 155 passengers on board. Directed by Clint Eastwood, it shows how the flight's pilot, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberg made an emergency landing on the Hudson Rover, leaving passengers with minor injuries.

'Alive'

The Uruguayan rugby team's plane crash into Andes Mountains in October 1972 is one of the most tragic incidents in air crash history. The 1993 film Alive, directed by Frank Marshall, is based on the incident that occurred on Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571. It starred an ensemble cast including Ethan Hawke and Bruce Ramsay. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

'Runway 34'

Helmed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34, which also stars him in the lead along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, is based on an aerial incident that took place on Dubai to Kochi flight in August 2015. Originally titled Mayday, the film did not taste success at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.