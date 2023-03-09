Entertainment

'Rana Naidu': Everything to know before Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati series premiere

'Rana Naidu': Everything to know before Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati series premiere

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 09, 2023, 04:42 pm 2 min read

'Rana Naidu' marks the maiden collaboration between Venkatesh Daggubati and his nephew Rana Daggubati

Tollywood fans are excited to watch Venkatesh Daggubati star alongside his nephew, Rana Daggubati, in the upcoming web series Rana Naidu. Notably, this is for the first time that the uncle-nephew duo have teamed up for a project. Ahead of its release on Friday, here is everything to know about the series that will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Adaptation of popular American TV series

An Indian adaptation of the popular American series Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu will feature Venkatesh and Rana as a father-son duo. It was announced last year in September. Rana plays the titular character of a "celebrity fixer" who can "fix" or tackle any problem in Bollywood. However, when his father is released early from jail, it becomes the only mess he seemingly cannot resolve.

Rana on cussing at uncle in series

Recently, Rana opened up about how uncomfortable he felt swearing at his real-life uncle, Venkatesh, in the series. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said he felt uncomfortable while cussing at his uncle during the Telugu dubbing. "I was like, 'Oh, God, this I would have never said to him because it was too close to home,'" Rana said in the interview.

Rana on working with Venkatesh

The series marks the maiden collaboration between Rana and Ventakesh. Earlier, in a statement, Rana had said, "It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far." Before shooting for the series, Venkatesh also expressed a similar belief and said, "I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets."

Cast and crew of 'Rana Naidu'

Created by Karan Anshuman, Rana Naidu is co-directed by him and Suparn S Varma. Apart from the two Telugu superstars, the web series also features actors Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Priya Banerjee, and Adithya Menon, among others. While the official teaser was first released in September 2022 at a Netflix event, the trailer was released on February 15.