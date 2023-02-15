Entertainment

Netflix to release anime series based on Japanese manga 'Pluto'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 06:05 pm 1 min read

The OTT giant Netflix has announced an anime series based on the acclaimed manga Pluto. It is slated to premiere in the second half of 2023. Netflix posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023."

Fandom of 'Pluto' and Japanese voice cast

The upcoming series will be a suspense drama set in a neo-futuristic world where humans and robots live in harmony. The award-winning manga will feature some stellar voice artists too. The Japanese voice cast includes Shinshu Fuji, Minori Suzuki, and Yoko Hikasa, among others. Earlier, in 2015, a stage adaptation of Pluto took place and it toured Japan and Europe in 2018.

Twitter Post

PLUTO, the award-winning manga from Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, is getting an anime adaptation! Based on Tezuka's legendary manga Astro Boy, the series will stream on Netflix in 2023.#PLUTO stars Shinshu Fuji (Gesicht), Yoko Hikasa (Atom) and Minori Suzuki (Uran). pic.twitter.com/B1mp1xBNjn — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 14, 2023