Entertainment

Disney+ greenlights German Original, 'Pauline': Details

Disney+ greenlights German Original, 'Pauline': Details

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 05, 2023, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Disney+ unveiled details of its coming-of-age German drama series 'Pauline'

Disney+ has hit its cruising speed in unveiling new series in foreign languages. Recently, the OTT platform has unveiled a coming-of-age drama series titled Pauline as its latest German Original. Interestingly, the series has been created by the team which came up with the 2019 Netflix series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), which was originally shot in German. Here's everything about Pauline.

'Pauline' is penned by Sebastian Colley

Write-producer Sebastian Colley, who is prominently known as a head writer and creative producer of the German sketch comedy series Kroymann (2017), has penned Pauline too. His work in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) was widely appreciated. Apart from him, Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke, and Facundo Scalerandi are directors. Meanwhile, Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann are the executive producers of the series.

What will be the storyline of 'Pauline'?

Coming from the team of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)—which explored themes like adolescence, dark-comedy, techno-thriller, and coming-of-age drama, the German series Pauline is also set to revolve around similar themes. It is about an 18-year-old girl who accidentally becomes pregnant, from a one-night stand. But, little did she know that the person she is catching feelings for is a devil.

Meet the cast of 'Pauline'

The supernatural series is set to bring together a diverse cast of young actors including Sira-Anna Faal who will take up the titular role and Ludger Bökelmann as Lukas—the devil. Pauline will be a six-parter series. "We're thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story and that we've now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew," said Käßbohrer and Murmann.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is launching its first-ever German Original, 'Sam—A Saxon'

The OTT giant is all set to launch its first-ever German original series Sam—A Saxon, which will premiere with seven episodes on April 26. It is based on the true story of Samuel Sam Njankouo Meffire—the first Black Police Officer in East Germany. The series will revolve around Sam's life as he embarks on the journey to fight for justice against an overpowering system.