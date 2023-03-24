Entertainment

OTT weekend watchlist: 'Pathaan,' 'Hunter,' your binge-watch list this week

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 24, 2023, 09:41 am 3 min read

'Pathaan,' 'Hunter': Which movies/series are you going to watch this weekend?

The month of March is nearing its end, but the impressive set of titles releasing on OTT platforms shows no signs of slowing. At times, it gets overwhelming to choose from an expansive array of films and series, but fret not, we are here to help! From the blockbuster hit Pathaan, to the Suniel Shetty-led series Hunter, pick your favorites from the list below.

'Pathaan,' 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

This week, Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan captured headlines, as the makers surprised everyone by dropping it on OTT ahead of what was expected. Released on Wednesday, the blockbuster hit, that shattered all the box office records, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Another thriller film—Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga—will premiere on Netflix on Friday, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal in the lead.

'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'

Crime-thrillers certainly dominate the fourth week of March, as another action-packed series, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega, was released on Tuesday this week. Starring Bollywood actors Shetty, Esha Deol, and Rahul Dev, the series encircles the life of ACP Vikram Singh played by Shetty, and how he is falsely implicated in a murder case. You can stream the complicated drama on Amazon miniTV.

'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Not in the mood to watch thriller crime series/movies? Then, Kunal Kemmu's comedy-family drama is for you! Portraying the role of a cheapskate, Kemmu convincingly showcases relatable anecdotes in Vipul Mehta's directorial Kanjoos Makhichoos. Premiering on Friday on ZEE5, the story is adapted from the famous Gujarati play titled Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also features Shweta Tripathi in the lead role.

'Succession' Season 4, 'The Night Agent'

We have some time left to watch the acclaimed award-winning HBO comedy-drama series Succession before it disappears from Disney+ Hotstar. Jesse Armstrong's Succession series is concluding with Season 4, which will premiere on Sunday. Till the time you wait for Succession, you can stream The Night Agent on Netflix, dropped on Thursday, which is based on Matthew Quirk's best-selling novel of the same name.

'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' Part 2

Actor Subhashree Ganguly, a prominent name in the Bengali industry, has debuted on OTT with the Indubala Bhaater Hotel series, Part 1 of which was released on March 7 on Hoichoi. Now, Part 2 will be out on Friday. Helmed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the life-of-slice drama traces the life of a young girl who shifts from East Pakistan (present-day Bangladesh) to Calcutta after marriage.