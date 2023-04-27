Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' rules at the box office

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' rules at the box office

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 10:13 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan has been in the headlines from the start of his career. Be it his career, personal life, lawsuits, et al. His recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was in the buzz for a long time and has been rocking at the box office. Despite negative reviews, the Khan-fandom is pulling viewers to the theaters like crazy!

Collections are decent considering a weekday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday and it is good considering a weekday. The film will pick up its pace during the weekend. Overall, the masala entertainer has raked in Rs. 87.15 crore. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Vijender Singh, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

Twitter Post