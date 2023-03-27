Entertainment

Dabboo Ratnani posts new SRK photograph; netizens lose their calm

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 05:25 pm 1 min read

Dabboo Ratnani carried out a new Shah Rukh Khan photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan is aging like fine wine! The actor just did a full-blown action spectacle, Pathaan, which became a huge money spinner at the box office. He donned the long hair look with chiseled abs in the same film. Now, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has posted a monochromatic photograph of the Baadshah of Bollywood and fans are going crazy over the 57-year-old actor.

Fans loved the photograph from Khan's shoot

Ratnani has photographed Khan earlier too and in this new shoot, the Raees actor is looking amazing! He donned a white shirt and a sleeveless jacket, whereas the bow tie was the cherry on the cake! The photograph was shared by fans all over social media. Khan will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

