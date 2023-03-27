Entertainment

SRK buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan; how much does it cost

SRK buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan; how much does it cost

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 27, 2023, 07:53 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan has added a brand new car to his lavish collection

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the world. And, the Baadshah also lives his life king-size. Owner of multiple luxurious vehicles—including a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs. 7cr—Khan has reportedly bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to add to his fleet. A video of the automobile went viral on social media recently. Here's all about it.

It's the costliest SUV model available on sale in India

The exact model that SRK brought home is Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV, which is reportedly the costliest SUV on sale in India at the moment. Ex-showroom, the car is priced at Rs. 8.2cr. But with the customizations in place, Khan's Arctic White model cost around Rs. 10cr. SRK has gotten a white leather interior with Colbalto Blue accents, per reports.

King Khan was spotted driving the beast recently

Instagram post A post shared by automobiliardent on March 27, 2023 at 7:49 pm IST