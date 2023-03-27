Entertainment

Times famous Indian actors spoke about dreadful casting couch experiences

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 27, 2023, 06:29 pm 3 min read

Casting couch is a harrowing reality of showbiz. These are the actors who have spoken up about it

Casting couch is an unfortunate, grim reality of showbiz, and in fact, the primary reason why people from non-film families are slightly averse to the idea of entering the industry, no matter how passionate or talented they might be. Both male and female actors have been quite vocal about their casting couch experiences and the irreparable impact these had on them. Take a look.

Ravi Kishan spoke about the matter recently

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Ravi Kishan recently appeared on journalist Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat, where he said, "Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape." "My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented."

Ranveer Singh once mentioned that he escaped casting couch

83 and Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh, who has come so far in his career through his sheer dedication and versatility, has not been untouched by this grim reality. He once made a bombshell revelation and said, "Yes, casting couch [exists] in the industry. I've experienced it during my struggling days. But it depends on how you tackle the situation. I chose to decline politely."

Radhika Apte was directly approached via a phone call!

Sharing her experience on the matter, Radhika Apte revealed in an interview, "I think once an actor in the South called me on my phone and tried to get flirtatious and I just was so rude to him. I think he fought with me later on." Another time, she was approached for a Bollywood film but under the condition of "sleeping with the maker."

Ayushmann Khurrana faced the problem several years ago

Singer, actor, and host Ayushmann Khurrana faced this notorious problem during his career's early days. He shared the ordeal with Pinkvilla, "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer." Thankfully, he escaped and eventually emerged as one of Bollywood's most multifaceted artists.

This is what happened with Saiyami Kher

Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher once said, "It's sad that women are exploited in this industry. I have been in a similar situation, but I bluntly told the lady not to call me ever. It's uncomfortable when you land in such situations. It's difficult to not have a support system in this industry. I am so glad I have family here to fall back on."