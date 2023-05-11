Entertainment

Park Seo-joon and IU's 'Dream' surpasses 1M footfall mark

Park Seo-joon and IU's 'Dream' surpasses 1M footfall mark

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 01:17 pm 1 min read

'Dream' surpasses 1M footfall mark

Park Seo-joon and IU's film Dream is having an amazing run at the theaters. It is smashing records left and right. Now, it has achieved another stellar milestone. Yes, the film surpassed one million moviegoers on May 11. They achieved this feat in just 16 days of its release. It received positive reviews from critics and viewers, too.

More about the film

Plus M Entertainment took to social media to post about the same and mentioned that the film had an exact footfall of 10,00,877 until May 11. The story revolves around a group of football enthusiasts who take part in the Homeless World Cup. The cast includes Kim Joong-soo, Go Chang-suk, Jung Seung-gil, Moon Soo, Hong Wan-pyo, and Heo Joon-suk.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by plusm_entertainment on May 11, 2023 at 12:42 pm IST