'The Kerala Story': Yogi Adityanath to attend special screening

May 11, 2023

'The Kerala Story' team met with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (Picture Credit: Twitter/@yogiadityanath)

After making The Kerala Story tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet of ministers are expected to watch the film soon. According to reports, a special screening of the recently released film will be organized at the Lok Bhawan on Friday. Meanwhile, the film's team met the CM on Wednesday, requesting him to watch the movie.

Why does this story matter?

After Madhya Pradesh, UP became the second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state to declare it tax-free for the cine-goers. Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on the other hand, put a ban on the film's theatrical release in the state.

A similar trend of tax-free and special screenings for cabinet ministers of various states was seen after the release of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

UP CM met 'The Kerala Story' team recently

On Wednesday, the team of The Kerala Story met the CM in Lucknow where they discussed the recently released movie. Among those who went for the official meeting with the CM were actor Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer-creative director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The team requested Adityanath to watch the film, following which a special screening has been organized on May 12.

Makers met to thank the CM for the tax-free declaration

Speaking to ANI, Sen said that they came to say thank the CM for declaring their film tax-free in the state. Similarly, its producer, Shah also said, "He has sent a very powerful message to the people due to audiences are watching this film in large numbers. So we are very thankful to the CM that it happened."

'The Kerala Story' is inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark

Within a week of its theatrical release on May 5, the title has made an overall collection of Rs. 68.86 crore. It continues to maintain its stronghold at the box office as it inches closer to achieving the Rs. 100 crore target. According to industry tracker Sancilk, the movie did a business of Rs. 12 crore on Wednesday.

Film is to be released in 37 countries on Friday

A week after its India release, the makers have decided to release it in other countries. The news has been confirmed by the film's leading lady, who put up a post on Instagram on Wednesday. Thanking her fans and the audience for the love they showered on the movie, Sharma wrote that it'll be "re-released in 37 countries (or more) on Friday May 12."